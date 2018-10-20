Police have stopped a father turning a Taranaki carpark into his son's personal burnout pad.

Senior Sergeant Jeff Veale said police went to the Back Beach car park in New Plymouth when a man tried to clear the area so his son could perform burnouts about 4.30pm yesterday.

Police were able to move them on before anything started, Veale said.

"They were warned for their behaviour," Veale said.

"Police have no tolerance for car-racing enthusiasts and people who use public places as skid-pads, causing damage and putting other road users at risk."

People should think carefully if they did not want to lose their licence or vehicle, he said.

"Police will continue to do everything we can to stifle these race 'activities' whenever and wherever we come across them."