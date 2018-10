A single Lotto ticket is now worth $1 million - winning Division One in tonight's draw.

That winning ticket was bought from Countdown Newtown in Wellington.

It did not have the lucky Powerball number, so that prize jackpots to Wednesday night, along with Strike Four - also not won this evening.

The numbers were 4, 12, 26, 28, 32, 35 with the bonus ball 21 and the powerball 1.