After one of the most foul weeks in the nation's political history, it is refreshing to discover a New Zealand story that reflects the best that the country can offer.

Our report today about the busker Duncan Scowen is a heartwarming account of a young man who clearly is willing to share what he has, even though he does not have a lot.

How utterly different from the nasty mudslinging which has dominated the headlines all week and where the end-game appears nothing less than the destruction of an opponent who also happens to occupy the same side of the political fence.

Twenty-year-old Scowen wants to help, not hurt. He offers his takings to those whose need is greater than his, something he discovered quite by accident when he was approached by a man down on his luck who asked if he could take some of his money.

Advertisement

Scowen's reply was honest and non-judgmental: "Yeah man, go hard."

The young musician didn't stop there. He made a sign, put it inside his music case and invited the humble and the hard-up to "take what you need".

What a gladdening response. No quid pro quo was sought, or questions asked.

He accepts without reservation that the people who take money from his collection have their own reasons for digging into his cash.

He doesn't judge the people who take up his offer to help themselves to some of his hard-earned income, even though they don't appear to have done anything to earn it.

There is no calculus behind his generosity, simply a recognition that society has all manner of people who do not always tread the same path.

Some might feel the Browns Bay busker is making things easy for those who need to help themselves.

They are probably right, but does it really matter in this case?

The Scowen family are proud of their son, and why wouldn't they be.

Duncan Scowen has displayed selfless, caring qualities which have been hard to find the past few days.

He has put himself out but doesn't expect anything in return. What a breath of fresh air.