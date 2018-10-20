A sea of chanting Tongan fans dressed in red have descended upon Mt Smart Stadium ahead of tonight's clash against the world No.1 Australian side.

The streams of red can be seen on all the approach roads to the stadium as honking cars pass by with waving flags, while fans stream in on foot from far and wide.

With the gates to the stadium reduced to a log jam of supporters, Hawaiian resident Veti Motulalo takes a breather on a stone ledge as she waits for the crowds to thin.

Veti Motulalo, left, flew to New Zealand from Hawaii for tonight's game. Photo / Ben Leahy

She flew into New Zealand for the first time last night just for tonight's game.

Advertisement

She even dragged her Filipina work colleague from Hawaii to soak up the spectacle.

"I had to come to this game because I didn't make it to any of the World Cup games last year," she said.

"I thought, 'I'm so going for this game, I'm not going to miss it'."

Mate Ma'a Tonga take on the Kangaroos at a sell-out Mt Smart Stadium from 7.45pm.

Junior Haupini is supporting Australia - despite not being Aussie or having lived there. Photo / Ben Leahy

Junior Haupini was waving the green and gold outside the stadium, despite not being Australian or having ever lived there.

His wife and four children, who were all draped in Tongan red, thought he was "crazy".

"I'm here for both teams, got both flags," he said.

Asked who he thought would win he said it didn't matter.

"I'm here, I'm happy."

Daniel Nalesoni and more than 10 other friends also travelled over from Sydney in Australia and thought at least a third of their plane were coming for the game.

He said the atmosphere created by the Tongan fans was "crazy".

"We get some big [Tongan] convoys in sydney but it's nothing like this," he said.

He said his group had brought two Australian flags to thank the Kangaroos for giving Tonga the chance to play against them.

"But Tonga is where our heart is," he said.

Milikoni Lynch also thought the atmosphere was "beautiful" but was more adamant Mate Ma'a Tonga would win.

So was Nalesoni.

"My heart says Tonga will win, and my brains says Tonga will also," he said.

Tonight's colourful display follows that seen across Auckland suburbs this week as homes, cars and bodies were adorned with the national flag of the Pacific Island nation.

One fan in particular this week went all out ahead of the big game.

Scooting down the streets of Ōtara, she was captured on video clad in an all red outfit riding on a red mobility scooter covered with Tongan flags.

The world No. 1 Kangaroos suffered a shock 24-26 defeat to the Kiwis at the same stadium last week.

Tonight's game at the 25,600 capacity stadium will be the first meeting between the two teams, as Kristian Woolf's side hope to become just the fifth nation to topple Australia.

With the commitment of star forwards Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo, Tonga have a real shot at beating the Kangaroos, who are in a transitional period after the retirements of Aussie league legends Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk.

But Australia are still favourites and will be determined to get their historic rugby league dominance back on track.

Daniel Nalesoni and friends came from Sydney for the game. Photo / Ben Leahy

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said this week the level of interest in the game had been "staggering".

"Many people worked very hard to make this game a reality and the result will be no doubt a real highlight for the international game and for the game overall."

Last week's test between the Kiwis and Kangaroos at the same venue attracted less than 13,000 fans.