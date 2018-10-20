Police are calling for help finding a missing Queenstown man, who was last heard from in good spirits while on his boat.

Alan Wilson, 63, hasn't been seen since about 2.30pm yesterday after heading to Lake Wakatipu.

"Alan rang a friend in good spirits, while he was working on his boat at the Frankton Marina around 7.45pm last night," police say.

"He hasn't been seen or heard from since and his vehicle remains at the marina."

Wilson's family now have serious concerns for his safety, police said.

Police were searching in the water and along the shoreline at

Frankton Marina, as well as making inquiries in the wider area to try to

locate him.

The dinghy Wilson used to get to his boat has recently been found on the Frankton Beach shoreline.

When last seen, Wilson was wearing a grey polo shirt with a blue horizontal stripe across the chest about 5cm wide, blue jeans and a black cap.

Police also want to talk to anyone who may have seen Wilson's dinghy on the water

after yesterday evening.