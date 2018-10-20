State Highway 1 is blocked in both directions following a serious crash in Northland.

Emergency services are responding to the accident and NZTA is warning of delays.

Fire and Emergency personnel are working to free several trapped occupants.

It is understood the crash involved two vehicles.

SH1 MATA - CRASH - 4:05PM

We have reports of a crash BLOCKING both lanes near the intersection with Totara Road. Please follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^EW pic.twitter.com/6Sksk5w1Dc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 20, 2018

The police said the crash occurred on State Highway 1, south of Whangarei at Oakleigh.

Two cars crashed at around 4pm and both lanes of the road are blocked.

"Initial indications are that three people have been injured."

"The road has been closed near Totara Rd and there are diversions in place at Salmon and Springfield Rds for cars and other small vehicles, however it is not suitable for heavy vehicles or campervans."

"For that reason motorists are asked to avoid the area."