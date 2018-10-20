Two people have died in a crash that has blocked State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

Two others have been transported to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

It brings the Labour Weekends holiday road toll to three.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the Northland crash and the road will be closed for several hours.

Advertisement

The crash happened in Oakleigh south of Whagarei at 3.50pm, police said.

Emergency services are responding to the accident and NZTA has warned motorists of delays.

Fire and Emergency personnel were working to free several trapped occupants from the wreckage.

The crash involved two vehicles.

UPDATE 4:40PM

Due to this serious crash, #SH1 is CLOSED near the intersection with Totara Road.

Please delay your journey or use the detour via SH12, Paparoa-Oakleigh Road, and Mangapai Road. ^EW

https://t.co/IUD4jAYuzN — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 20, 2018

Both lanes of the SH1 are blocked.

"The road has been closed near Totara Rd and there are diversions in place at Salmon and Springfield Rds for cars and other small vehicles, however it is not suitable for heavy vehicles or campervans.

"For that reason motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The Labour Weekend road toll now stands at three.

Motorcyclist Ethan Nathaniel Bishop, 18, died in a crash near Otorohanga last night.

Bishop, of Otorohanga, died at the scene after a collision between the motorbike and a car on Scown Rd about 7.30pm. The female driver of the car suffered minor injuries.