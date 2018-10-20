On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Simon Bridges' mother says she didn't bring her son up to swear, following his explosive assessment of his West Coast-based list MP's abilities.
The National party leader called Maureen Pugh "f***ing useless" in a recorded conversation released by rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross during a week of sex, revelations and leaked audio tapes.
Bridges' mother Ruth, 80, told the Herald on Sunday at her home in Tauranga : "I was disappointed Simon used bad language. He certainly wasn't brought up that way but I suppose he was trying to be blokey amongst the blokes".
Pugh's mother, June Briggs, lashed out at Bridges, describing him as a "dumbass". Ruth said she understood how Briggs felt from a "mother's point of view" but was happy her son had apologised to the MP "profusely".