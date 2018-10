A late-model BMW has slid off the road and ended up in the tree tops of Napier Hill.

It's understood the accident happened yesterday but no details have emerged as to how the errant car ended up precariously but perfectly balanced in the upper canopy.

One source said the BMW had either slid or rolled down a bank before perching atop the trees.

No one was seriously injured in the bizarre mishap.

Advertisement

Police have been contacted but no further details were immediately available.