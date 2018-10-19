An unrestrained travelling goat has become the poster child for a police reminder about buckling up our most vulnerable passengers when behind the wheel.

Over the past two days Eastern Bay of Plenty Police carried out an operation targeting child restraints in vehicles.

Road Policing Constable Marty Sanderson, of Whakatane, said the checkpoints were carried out in Kawerau, Te Teko, Opotiki and Whakatane - and it wasn't just people police were keeping an eye on.

An unrestrained goat was spotted in one vehicle, and while that wasn't illegal, it also wasn't the best way for four-legged friends to travel.

"It was odd seeing an unrestrained goat in a car today, but the good thing was all the human passengers had seat belts on.

"Although it's not illegal to have an unrestrained animal in your vehicle, pets should be safely restrained with an appropriate harness or restraint, in a cargo barrier, cage or crate."

The cute four-legged traveller. Photo / Supplied

The checkpoint was part of the Eastern Bay of Plenty road safety group initiative and involved Eastbay R.E.A.P, Te Puna Ora O Mataatua, East Bay Road Safety and Te Pou Oranga O Whakatohea.

Road policing team Sergeant Ray Wylie was pleased with how the operation went.

"Faults identified included children not restrained at all, twisted shoulder straps, loosely fitted seats and children in restraints that were the wrong size.

"In almost every case where a child was found unrestrained, the driver was wearing a seatbelt."

He reminded drivers it was their responsibility to ensure children in vehicles up to the age of 15 were correctly restrained.

"Correct use of a child restraint can be the difference between life and death so it's important to regularly check restraints to keep our children safe."

Over the course of the operation, 166 child restraints were inspected by a technician, six child restraints were given to people who needed them and 33 infringement notices were issued, including 15 for child restraint breaches.