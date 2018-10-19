A man has been attacked by a shark at Baylys Beach, near Dargaville, police say.

The man received moderate injuries in the incident around 6pm and has been flown to Whangarei Hospital for treatment.

Police remain at the beach and will be providing advice to anyone in the area.

The scene at Baylys Beach. Photo / Josie Scott

A police spokeswoman said the injured man is in his 20s and from Whangarei. He was surfing at the time of the attack.

He received bites to his arm and hand, she said.

"He paddled himself to shore following the attack. A man helped him after the attack by giving him a ride up the beach in his ute."

The man was collected by the rescue helicopter outside a shop on Seaview Rd, which happened to be called Sharkeys Takeaways, she said.

Police who attended do not know what type of shark it was.

Police have now left the beach, everybody else is now out of the water.

Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief Michael Ross said the victim was bitten in several places by the shark but was "walking and talking".

"It's got him in the hand, the elbow, a little bit on his mouth."

Ross said they did not know what type of shark attacked the man, who he describes in his 20s, but that it "left a tooth in his surfboard".

"We've just cleared the beach now along with police, the beach is now closed," Ross said.

Teeth marks in the surfboard of the man who was attacked by a shark off Baylys Beach near Dargaville. Photo / India Williams

"He was definitely in pain and there was a bit of blood."

"I've lived here 45 years and I can't remember the last person who's been bitten by a shark out here," Ross said. "He's [the victim's] not from here, he's from somewhere else, don't even know his name." Ross said there were "people everywhere" and the police had shut down Baylys Beach.

Josie Scott's home overlooks the beach and she can see police talking with surfers at the scene.

The Northland Emergency Services Trust rescue helicopter left the beach just after 7pm, Scott said.

"I've just been watching the police and the helicopter. I can't see any little fins out there."

The scene at Baylys Beach. Photo / Josie Scott

The scene was calm but no one was in the water.

"All the surfers have been called back in."

The beach is popular with surfers, especially on days like today, when the conditions were "just right".

"It's beautiful day. I saw half a dozen surfers there earlier."

Surfers in the water were told to get out by someone on a jetski, Scott said.

Baylys Beach Holiday Park owner Trish Rolfe said news of the shark attack was "pretty horrific" for the small Northland community of Dargaville. Rolfe said while they had never experienced a shark attack before, they had found seals killed by sharks before, and that seals were migrating through Baylys Beach at the moment. "We've found seals that have come up to the beach to die."

It appears to be the first recorded shark attack in the Northland region.

In records dating back to the 1850s, there have been fewer than 50 unprovoked, recorded attacks in New Zealand and none in Northland.

The last fatal shark attack was in Muriwai in 2013.