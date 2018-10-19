A knife was found secreted under Raymond Fleet's mattress on August 7 last year, the day the Mamaku man died.

Giving evidence in the High Court at Rotorua via audio visual link and with the assistance of an interpreter, Fleet's partner Michiki Suzuki told of her discovery as she went to make their bed. The knife was on Raymond Fleet's side.

That night she attempted to reach him on his cellphone but it remained unanswered.

Suzuki was testifying this afternoon at the trial of Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, both unemployed.

Each has denied charges of murdering uncle and nephew Raymond and James Fleet at Mamaku.

They are charged jointly with Martin Hone who has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Another man, Richard Te Kani, has admitted manslaughter counts relating to the Fleets.

In her testimony, Suzuki told of seeing Te Kani in her garage a few days before she unearthed the knife. He introduced her to Hone, saying he was his brother. Others were also present.

When she asked Raymond Fleet what was going on in the garage he responded "just drinking".

After she'd seen the men in the garage she was unable to get into it because it was locked.

The jury heard on Thursday that a methamphetamine cook-up had to be aborted at the home of Raymond Fleet's son Darius. The operation was then moved to Raymond Fleet's garage.

Evidence from Mamaku man Norman Nicholson was read to the court by prosecution team member Charles Harvey.

Nicholson said he had asked Raymond Fleet how the cook-up had gone and his response was that it turned to custard.

Nicholson claimed Fleet had twice asked him if he could get his hands on any shooters, meaning guns.

Suzuki was the sixth out of 36 Crown witness to testify in the trial which is expected to run for at least three weeks.

The trial is before Justice Sally Fitzgerald and is set to resume on Tuesday.