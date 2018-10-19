Work is under way on building the facilities for the America's Cup in Auckland, starting with the removal of tanks at Wynyard Quarter.

The race is on to build the bases in time for the challenger syndicates, who are due to start arriving in Auckland towards the end of next year.

Team New Zealand has already moved into a new base at the Viaduct Events Centre on the Halsey Wharf extension. The removal of tanks is the first stage for building five bases on the eastern side of Wynyard Quarter.

A resource consent issued last month allows for six challenger bases, including a 74m extension to Hobson Wharf to create a base for Luna Rossa, which will accommodate 110 staff and 300 guests.

Auckland Council and the Government are spending $212 million on the cup - $114m from taxpayers and $98.5m from council. The council is spending a further $108m on a raft of projects to spruce up the waterfront.

Mayor Phil Goff said Aucklanders will appreciate the removal of the tanks and the future legacy the space will deliver in the form parks, open space and new residential dwellings.

He said it is crazy to have hazardous substances stored in the city centre, which have been an eyesore for some time.

"America's Cup will be a fantastic event for our whole country. Not only will we see New Zealand's sporting and technological prowess on display, we'll be leaving a legacy for the people of Auckland in the form of a more usable and publicly accessible waterfront, " Goff said.