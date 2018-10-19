Move aside Bathurst, Auckland's biggest Grand Prix is taking place this weekend and it includes the city's latest mode of transport.

On Sunday the annual LimeScooter race will take place at 12pm starting at the waterfront's Princes Wharf.

A Facebook page has been set up for the event with more than 900 people expressing interest in the event.

More than 600 Lime e-scooters have been littered around the city, providing a different mode of transport for citygoers to get to and from the CBD..

Despite safety concerns being raised over the e-scooters, members of the public are set to put the 27km/h top speed two-wheeler to the test.

"Hosting the first ever Auckland city lime bike Grand Prix! Bring your limes and let's see who can take away the championship," the Facebook event creators say.

One person interested in taking part has compared it to the PlayStation game Crash Team Racing, asking if there will be obstacles in place.

"Will there be power ups like boost and oil slicks?" he jokingly asked.

Complaints have already surfaced around people using the e-scooters dangerously and leaving them in unsafe places.

One Twitter user wrote: "I nearly got knocked over by one in the viaduct."

A commuter told the Herald that Auckland Transport staff were seen on Monday running around the viaduct trying to get people off the scooters.

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport said they had worked closely with Auckland Council on Lime's licensing and welcomed its service, but would be monitoring the situation.

"We will continue to monitor the services and make sure the numbers of scooters and shared bikes introduced is appropriate for the city centre and surrounding areas," the spokesperson said.

Another Twitter user wrote: "There were a couple of scooters parked in the middle of the footpath on Queen St, causing trip hazards to pedestrians on foot. Do contractors pick these up too? Love the concept but will there be designated parking zones in the future or is it a parking free for all?"

According to the Auckland Council, one person has so far complained to them about a scooter that was parked dangerously.

In a statement to the Herald, Auckland Transport said it was up to users to leave them in an appropriate public place.

"Lime's licences, granted by Auckland Council, set out the locations that the service provider can leave them, and users are encouraged to leave them in appropriate public places and make sure there is space for people walking," a spokesperson said.

People employed as independent contractors, called "juicers", collect the scooters around 9pm, charge them up and distribute them around 4am the next day.

Roughly 80 per cent of the scooters are picked up by "juicers", while fulltime Lime staff collect the rest.

The scooters don't require a helmet and can be ridden on the footpath or the road.