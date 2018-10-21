There were a lot of times in early June when Carrissa Brown thought her "positive, amazing, confident" son Te Awanui was so badly injured he would die.

On June 3 his mother and two brothers joined the feisty 10-year-old and his cousins on a jaunt around the Whanganui bridges. Te Awanui left his bike in Anzac Pde and raced off up the Durie Hill steps wearing his helmet. It may have saved his life.

On the way down he ducked under a railing, thinking to walk down the slope toward Hipango Tce. Instead he slipped on wet grass and fell down a steep bank, cracking his head on a shrub as he went.

"The doctors and nurses were working frantically around him. My whole soul was torn from me." SHARE THIS QUOTE:

His mother saw him disappear. Hearing a second "big smash", she stood on the steps and screamed. Two "angels from heaven" walking down the hill must have wondered what was wrong - until they saw Te Awanui lying on the road with blood leaking out of the back of his head.

Advertisement

One called the ambulance, while the other did some reiki healing on the boy. He was moving in and out of consciousness and in the 15 minutes before the ambulance arrived his mother was terrified.

"My whole soul was torn from me," she said.

The two were taken straight to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department, where she stayed with him.

Mum Carrissa Brown is relieved her 10-year-old son Te Awanui is still alive. With them is dog Nala. Photo / Stuart Munro Whanganui Chronicle

"The doctors and nurses were working frantically around him. I was thinking, 'Thank God.' There was nothing more that they could have done."

Te Awanui was put into an induced coma, and a CT scan found his skull was fractured and there was bleeding in his brain. A neurosurgeon was available in Wellington, and by sunset mother and son were being flown there in a helicopter.

They found a surgical team waiting. Te Awanui was taken straight into theatre, where a triangular piece of his skull was removed. After that he was in intensive care, hooked up to machines and in a coma, for a week.

After five days, nurses tried bringing him out, but he didn't respond. It was the same on day six, despite his mother singing karakia and doing karanga to call him back.

On the seventh day he did respond and, after a day, the machines were removed and he was moved to the children's ward, with someone watching him 24/7.

His mother stayed in nearby Ronald McDonald House. It didn't cost her anything and people were amazingly kind. A Givealittle page raised about $4500 to help the family.

Next the two were flown to Auckland, where they spent a month living at the Wilson Centre. It's for children with brain injuries and has its own school.

Flown back to Whanganui, both were nervous about how they would cope with ordinary life. The scar on Te Awanui's scalp is covered with hair, and he looks the same as ever.

But he's easily tired and annoyed, has a short attention span and is even more of a risk taker. He can be hard on his brothers, and treat his mum like a punch bag.

He has a caregiver with him constantly from Monday to Friday, paid for by ACC. He goes to his Kai Iwi School for an hour twice a week, and comes away "zonked".

His mum can't yet resume her Kaha Ra Mirimiri massage practice, or making and selling kawakawa rongoā remedies.

But Te Awanui continues to make fast progress, and he remembers the ruruku he used to use to connect with kawakawa in the bush. His Wellington doctor expects him to make a 100 per cent recovery. His mum expects the same.

Most of all, Carrissa Brown is grateful to everyone who has helped along the way.

"When you need help, it's there and then some," she said.