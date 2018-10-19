Police investigating the killing of a man who fell from a moving car in Porirua have made another arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said a man had been arrested for drug offences connected to the death of 19-year-old Sosiua Helotu Ula.

Ula suffered fatal injuries falling from a black Mercedes in Waitangirua on Sunday, October 7, and later died in hospital.

Police were continuing to appeal to members of the public who saw a silver Mazda RX8 or a black Mercedes in the Waitangirua area on the afternoon of October 7, and who had not yet spoken to them, to come forward.

A 38-year-old will appear in the Porirua District Court tomorrow charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Call Wellington Police Crime Squad on (04) 381 2000 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.