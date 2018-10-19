An Auckland driver is lucky to be alive after ignoring a rail barrier and being clipped by an oncoming train.

Shocking footage shows the moment last night when the white Holden sedan crossed the rail tracks at Bruce McLaren Rd in Henderson, seconds before the train.

The barrier arms were down, the lights were flashing and bells were sounding, clearly showing a train was approaching.

First a red sedan ignores the warnings and sneaks just in front of the train, narrowly avoiding a collision, before a second car does the same but is clipped, before fleeing the scene.

The train's camera captured the incident, and even shook on impact with the vehicle.

Auckland Transport said the front of the train was damaged, with repairs to be covered by ratepayers.

Group manager metro service delivery Stacey Van Der Putten said it was "foolish and dangerous".

"This was a foolish and dangerous decision and it's incredibly lucky that no one was killed.

"The lights were flashing and the barriers were down, these drivers made the conscious and idiotic decision to ignore them, putting themselves, the other drivers nearby and the people on the train in danger."

Tracksafe manager Megan Drayton said incidents like this could have a "devastating effect on the driver of the train".

Police detective senior sergeant Roger Small said it was an alarming incident and police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Henderson Police on 09 839 0600.