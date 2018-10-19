The three men who died in a helicopter crash near Wanaka Airport yesterday have been remembered as "larger than life" and experts in their fields of wild animal control.

Jonathan and Toby Wallis said brother Nick, the pilot of the downed helicopter, was passionate about what he did and "effervescent".

"Nick was larger than life in a literal context. He was 6ft6, he was 120kg. He was effervescent. Nothing was every a problem," Jonathan said.

Tragically, yesterday's crash wasn't quite three months after the family lost another brother, Matthew, in a helicopter crash.

"That makes it hard," he said.

"You don't become immune to that. We are a close family.

"We're very fortunate in Wanaka that we really do support each other. We're really grateful for that."

Nick Wallis, 38, was the pilot in the helicopter that crashed near Wanaka Airport. Photo / Supplied

Department of Conservation's Director General Lou Sanson said the two rangers who died in the crash, Paul Hondelink, 63, and 59-year-old Scott Theobald, both of Twizel, were experts.

Sanson said a huge amount of skill had been lost in the death of the three men.

Yesterday they were heading in to the bush to help protect the birds in the area.

"Scott was the pioneer of predator dogs - the first in the world. Everywhere Scott went the Kiwi numbers went up. He was born to kill pests. He was born to bring back out birds," Sanson said.

"In that helicopter is resources that we will never ever replace."

Sanson said today was one of the hardest days he'd ever had in his career.

Jonathan said the family was grieving for his brother Nick but also for Paul and Scott.

They were senior rangers who form part of an elite task force team who work throughout the South Island, Jonathan said.

"The partnership between the family and DoC was a very long standing one," he said.

"Our thoughts are with all the families at this terrible time."

Paul Hondelink, 63, was one of DoC's foremost professional chamois and tahr hunter. He died in a helicopter crash near Wanaka Airport yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Sanson said DoC will try to recognise the work Scott and Paul did.

"It's incomprehensible what's happened," Sanson said.

"We have lost so much. Paul and Scott have some of the most significant conservation experience in the country – if not the world. Thousands of native birds are alive because of them."

"Paul and Scott went to work on Thursday for the same reason they did every other day, and the same reason Nick did – to make a difference in conservation."

Jonathan said that morning he had gone out flying early and spoken to Nick before he went.

"It could have been any of us in that helicopter," he said.

Brother Toby Wallis said: "It's in our blood, it's in our family. We're not going to stop flying. If someone has an accident on the road you don't stop driving. It'll be tough to keep going. He was a great little brother."

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said Scott and Paul were each conservation legends and pioneers in their respective fields.

It was too early to say what had happened to cause the crash, but at this stage the focus was on getting Nick, Paul and Scott back to their family.

Scott Theobald, 59, was an expert at killing pests to increase native bird numbers. He died in a helicopter crash near Wanaka Airport yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A TAIC spokesman said they were gathering information from the wreckage.

Later on today or tomorrow they would start removing parts and taking them to Wellington where they would look at them more carefully.

Debris had scattered across an area of about 1km.

He said it was far to early to say what had happened.

There were some witnesses the police had been in touch with, he said.

He said it would take about 12 months for the investigation to be completed.

There had been an intense fire in the helicopter and all that was left were the blades on top and some pieces of the gearbox.

He described the investigation as a big jigsaw puzzle.

He said the organisation had been in touch with the aircraft manufacturer.

He said there were no obstacles that the helicopter could have flown in to.

He said the helicopter, leased from Airworks, was new to the area but had thousands of hours logged around the country.

He said they believed the helicopter had only been in the air a few minutes when it crashed.

Investigators would remain at the scene for another day or two and would be reviewing CCTV fotage from the airport.

The fire was intense so if there was anything left in the wreckage it would have exploded at that stage. Significant amounts of ammunition were found a distance from the wreckage.

"We're not quite sure of why that is but there was ammunition several metres away."

Firefighters first on the scene of yesterday's tragic helicopter triple fatality were horrified they could only helplessly watch the crashed machine burn after it became clear live ammunition was "cooking off" in the blaze.

Nick, 38, was flying a leased Hughes 500 with two Department of Conservation (DoC) members of the elite senior rangers team, Paul Hondelink, 63, and 59-year-old Scott Theobald, both of Twizel.

They took off from Wanaka Airport in blue sky, light winds, perfect conditions, at 10.51am yesterday, northbound for the Landsborough Valley, in the headwaters of the Haast Valley, for the first day of tahr cull operations.

But just moments after take-off, the aircraft inexplicably crashed 1.5km away in a paddock near the banks of the Clutha River. There were no survivors.

A major probe is under way to find out what happened, although police say there are no suggestions of foul play at this stage.

A member of the public called emergency services shortly before 11am reporting smoke coming from the aircraft.

Wanaka Airport firefighters are understood to have rushed to the scene, closely followed by members of the Luggate and Wanaka volunteer fire brigades.

They came across a terrifying scene, with the helicopter ablaze, with a full tank of fuel, and live ammunition for the hunters' operations that day, "cooking off" in the fireball.

They had to keep a safe distance, knowing there were likely fatalities, and that they may have known the individuals personally.

Crews who attended yesterday's fatal crash have been offered counselling and support, the Herald has been told.

"We will continue to monitor their welfare over the next few weeks," said Fire and Emergency New Zealand Central-North Otago area manager Keith McIntosh.

"We provide a range of support for our people ranging from peer group support to independent counselling and psychological support if required."

This morning, specialist crash investigators could be seen at the site, along with several police cars, tents, and officers in a base several hundred metres from the wreckage.

What appears to be the tail section is more than 100m away.

A large cordon marked by white tape surrounds the remains of the leased helicopter (ZK-HOJ), that the Herald understands was brought in specially by Wallis' Alpine Helicopters company for the tahr cull contract.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry and sent a four-strong investigation team, which arrived last night.

Southern Police District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said TAIC is now the lead agency.

Chief Investigator of Accidents, Captain Tim Burfoot, says they are in the early stages of gathering information about the aircraft, the circumstances and the people on board.

TAIC opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow it to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

Nick Wallis, survived by a wife and twin 7-year-old daughters, was the director and general manager of Alpine Helicopters, and the youngest son of Sir Tim Wallis, who founded the popular Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow and who himself has survived a reported 15 air crashes.

Police said they were working with the victims' families to support them.

Basham today confirmed there was ammunition on board at the time of the crash.

Police are working to go through the disaster victim identification processes and hoped to be able to remove the bodies later today, Basham said.

Basham attended a briefing at the airport earlier today led by Johnathan Wallis, and was also attended by other police and DoC staff.

It gave him a real sense of the "huge" impact that tragedy is having on the families involved, DoC, the aviation and alpine communities, as well as the wider Wanaka community.

"Everybody involved in this event are really motivated and determined to get through this as quickly and as efficiently as we can," Basham said.

It was "very important" to find answers to the tragedy, and quickly, he said. Both police and TAIC were highly-motivated to conduct inquiries as quickly and as efficiently as possible, especially in retrieving the human remains, so they can be returned to the grieving families.

Members of the Wallis family were seen consoling each other at the airport hangar yesterday afternoon.

Alpine Group tourism general manager David Hiatt said the company has had a "strong working relationship" with DoC, starting with the Forest Service 55 years ago.

"Alpine wishes to extend its sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of the crew of the helicopter which was involved in the tragic accident near Wanaka yesterday," he said.

"The men were not simply DoC workers, they formed part of a team of elite senior rangers within the department. Importantly, they were personal friends of Alpine staff and ownership who are also grieving at this time.

"The matter remains in the hands of the New Zealand Police and Transport Accident Investigation Commission."

A former DoC worker who has flown with Nick Wallis on many occasions was shocked by the tragedy.

"It will be really interesting to find out what has happened here. I can't believe it would a pilot error as Nick was super experienced and a really talented pilot," he said.

He said Wallis ran a well-organised operation and they were using a brand new machine that was specifically designed to be super safe.

Yesterday's crash comes less than three months after his brother and fellow pilot Matthew Timothy Wallis was killed in a helicopter crash.

The 39-year-old's body was discovered in the chopper wreckage at the bottom of Lake Wanaka two days after the crash.

Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust chairman John Gilks paid tribute to Nick Wallis yesterday, saying the tragedy would have a huge impact on the Wanaka community.

"It's in the realm of being almost unbelievable.

"The community will be devastated."

Gilks, who knew Wallis well, said the pilot was a "lovely guy, a wonderful guy".

"He was a man's man and yet a real gentleman."

"The person I feel deeply sorry for is Nick's wife ... and their children."

Former New Zealand Deerstalkers Association president Bill O'Leary expressed deep regret at the "tragic loss of life".

"All our members, indeed hunters everywhere, will join in expressing their deepest sympathy to the families of those lost."