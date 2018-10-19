A man found himself at the centre of a police chase as a vehicle fleeing police pulled up behind him before firing a shotgun in the air.

The man who spoke, to the Herald anonymously said he was travelling on State Highway 20 southbound when he noticed a Gold Audi approaching him at speeds in excess of 160km/h.

"A car came up behind me and a car came up travelling at least 160km/h.

"It was swerving in and out of traffic. I thought this is a bit bloody dangerous."

He was in the right hand lane and there were two clear lanes to the left of him, but instead of overtaking him on a left hand lane they slammed on the brakes and stayed behind him.

He then noticed the car was trying to overtake him by sliding into the median strip on the right hand side.

"They braked hard to get behind me then tried to pass on my driver side. Then I steered a little bit [to the right] to suggest they would damage my car," he said.

"At that point the passenger started firing a shotgun across the motorway. They shot it out the passenger window."

With some six years of military experience, the man assumed the person shooting the shotgun was right-handed and would have to fire across the driver to have a chance of hurting him.

So he decided it was safer to stay where he was in the far-right lane.

The fleeing vehicle eventually overtook his car and sped away and a few moments later he saw police in the rear view mirror and a police helicopter heading north.

Police said shots were fired at officers during the major police chase across Auckland's southern and northern motorways today.

Police said offenders had since been arrested in Rodney and no members of the public or police were injured.

The police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the chase.

State Highway 16 from Kaukapakapa and Wellsford has been closed because of the police incident, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

SH16 KAUKAPAKAPA TO WELLSFORD - ROAD CLOSED - 1:30PM

The northbound Greenlane off-ramp on the Southern Motorway is closed following the police incident.

Traffic is heavy in the area and the NZTA were advising motorists to use another route.

Earlier, a witness who didn't want to be named, had seen an old car with its back window smashed out, go past him near Waitoki, closely followed by around 20 police cars.

He said the police were armed and had the dog squad in attendance too.