A lightning strike has shut down some of Auckland's district courts with just 30 minutes prior warning as the Public Service Association (PSA) continues its protest.

PSA members such as court reporters and victim advisors are walking off the job in the protest around courtrooms in Manukau, Papakura and Waitakere.

Ministry of Justice acting chief executive Carl Crafar said PSA members had chosen to strike at the Manukau, Papakura and Waitakere District Courts today with "only 30 minutes notice".



Crafar confirmed the three courts were closed between 2pm and 3pm.

"The health and safety of everyone who works or visits New Zealand's courthouses is the Ministry's highest priority and we will do everything we can to protect our employees and the public," Crafar said.



"The Ministry remains open and committed to reaching a negotiated settlement and we're ready to meet at any time."

Rolling PSA action started with a nationwide strike on September 19, when about 1500 Ministry of Justice staff members protested for two hours.

This is the fourth hour-long lightning strike held within the past month.

Yesterday, PSA members began voting on whether or not to take further industrial action beyond today.

The ballot on whether to continue industrial action will close on October 24.

PSA members fill various roles for the Ministry of Justice including court reporters, court registry officers, victim advisors and family court coordinators.