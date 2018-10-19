A visibly distressed witness has told a jury the last time he saw Raymond and James Fleet they were being driven into bush near Mamaku.

When the vehicle returned without them Martin Hone got out saying he'd dealt to them.

Te Kauru Raroa, a close friend of Raymond Fleet, recounted being very upset and freaking out.

He was testifying via video link in the High Court at Rotorua today where Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, are on trial for murdering the uncle and nephew. They are jointly charged with Hone who has already pleaded guilty to killing both men.

A second man, Richard Te Kani, has admitted their manslaughter.

In his testimony, Raroa claimed both Hura and Pulemoana were present when the Fleets were taken into the area they didn't return from.

He described how, before that, there had been angry confrontations between Hone, Te Kani and Raymond Fleet.

Raymond Fleet had been sitting in a van parked on an isolated gravel road when Hone drove up and punched him in the face. He described the punch as "not a tap".

Raymond Fleet got out, attempting to defend himself.

"There was a scuffle, Marty (Hone) got the better of Ray, he fell in a puddle. I wrapped my arms around Marty in a bear hug to pull him away, Ray was saying he was okay, just cold. I was trying to clean him up."

James Fleet, who had remained in the van, asked if his uncle would be alright to which Raroa said he responded "yeah".

Before the Fleets were taken into the bush, Hone had a shovel and it appeared he was going to take a swing at Raymond Fleet with it, Raroa claimed.

Challenged by Hura's lawyer, Harry Edward, that there was no shovel, Raroa remained adamant there was but acknowledged he hadn't told police that because at that time he had a lot of things going on in his head.

He agreed he knew Hura was a Mangu Kaha gang prospect.

"You know they have to operate on orders, if they don't what happens?" Edward asked.

"They get sorted out," Raroa replied.

Pressed further, Raroa said he did not know if this meant a beating.

He told Pulemoana's counsel Max Simpkins when the fight took place Hone had been freaking everyone out, agreeing he'd had to muster up as much courage as he could to help his friend.

Questioned further by prosecutor Andy Hill, he indicated neither of the Fleets had a choice about getting into the vehicle which drove them into the bush.

As well as the murder charges, Hura has denied three methamphetamine-related counts.

The trial, which started on Wednesday, is continuing.