Two people have been arrested after a police chase near Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said a driver of a black Subaru on State Highway 2 at Matata failed to stop for police at about 11.20am.

The car was speeding and had a broken windscreen.

A chase began with road spikes successfully deployed on Military Rd near Kawerau.

The vehicle continued on to State Highway 34 and was abandoned on a forestry road in the area.

Two people fled and were arrested following a brief foot chase.

Charges are likely.