Three cars have crashed on State Highway 2 near Waihi.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle was blocking the highway.

The crash was outside Waimata School. A school spokesperson did not want to comment.

Police were called to the scene at 11.22am.

An ambulance had also been called, but she had no information about injuries.

SH2 WAIHI, SERIOUS CRASH - 12.15PM

Due to a serious incident, SH2 is closed between Old Tauranga Road and Waihi Beach Road. Follow directions of emergency services on site. Expect delay or consider delaying your journey if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/4BGQAyq1Bu — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) October 18, 2018

More to come.