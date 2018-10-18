An elderly man was kicked in the head by a cow and admitted to Whangarei Hospital before his condition deteriorated this week.



Emergency services said the man, aged in his 70s, subsequently needed urgent attention.



The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to transfer the man to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition on Thursday at about 5.30pm.

A report prepared by Worksafe in 2014 said many people were hurt by cattle every year, mostly when cattle kicked or crushed them. Some injuries were serious, such as broken bones, and people have been killed.



Older farmers, especially those aged over 65 years, and children were most at risk of injury.