A lockdown at Aquinas College this morning was reportedly caused after two teen girls, one with a sharp implement, stormed the school to deal with a boyfriend-related wrong.

According to an email sent by principal Matt Dalton to parents at 10.30am, the school went into lockdown for 20 minutes at 9.50am.

"The cause of the lock-down was two young female intruders who entered the college in a threatening manner.

"Police were called and are now in control of the situation."

A student of the college, who was not involved in the incident and did not see it directly, told the Bay of Plenty Times that students were saying a young student has called in two "more hard friends" - themselves only in their early teens - to deal with a boyfriend-related "wrong".

"They attacked a teacher and tried to chase the principal."

No one was injured and after an emergency assembly classes resumed as normal, she said.

"It was very dramatic for Aquinas."

She said students were told to get on the ground under desks and the classroom curtains were closed.

Another student said she heard that one of the intruders had been carrying a sharpened stick.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a disorder incident about 10am.

The two people at the centre of the incident had since left the scene and police were looking for them.

No one was injured and the school was back to "business as usual", she said.



The full email to parents:

"I write to inform you that at 9:50am this morning we initiated a lock-down procedure.

"We determined this was a necessary step in the interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.

"The cause of the lock-down was two young female intruders who entered the college in a threatening manner.

"The lock-down lasted for a total of 20 minutes.

"Police were called and are now in control of the situation.

"I can assure you that all students and staff are safe and have returned to normal classes."