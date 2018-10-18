Auckland first-home buyers will have the chance to move into one of 18 new KiwiBuild apartments in Mt Albert before Christmas, the Government says.

Head of KiwiBuild Stephen Barclay today announced construction was under way on the apartments, which will be built as part of the Tuatahi development.

The 18 KiwiBuild properties will consist of nine studio apartments, six one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments, ranging in price from $435,000 to $600,000.

The successful buyers names will be drawn out of a ballot, with applications for the ballot opening on Monday.

The successful buyers will then be able to secure ownership of their new property before Christmas this year, Barclay said.

"These are highly desirable, architecturally-designed and well-appointed apartments in central Auckland, giving KiwiBuild buyers the opportunity to buy a quality new home in one of the most challenging areas of the country for housing affordability," he said.

The announcement comes as 18 KiwiBuild homes have been completed in Papakura, while a further 70 are under construction in South Auckland and Wanaka in the South Island.

KiwiBuild chief executive Stephen Barclay says the owners of the new Mt Albert apartments will be able to move in by Christmas. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Contracts have also been signed to build another 3367 KiwiBuild homes, but the locations of most of these are yet to be announced, according to the Government.

It said KiwiBuild was on track to deliver the first 1000 KiwiBuild homes by mid-2019, a further 5000 homes by June 2020 and 10,000 homes in the year to June, 2021.

"As KiwiBuild continues its first year ramping-up phase, we will be announcing many more developments and opportunities in the months ahead," Barclay said.

"In the meantime, we look forward to our very first successful KiwiBuild buyers crossing the threshold of their new homes at the McLennan development in Papakura, in time for Christmas."

The Government's decision to sell the 18 Mt Albert apartments as KiwiBuild properties comes despite the Tuatahi development having already begun several years before.