A Givealittle page has started to help ease the financial pressure off a young Ōtaki family whose lives have been turned upside down.

Justin Airlie, 29, who died south of Ōtaki on Friday October 12, was the much-loved husband of Courtney Airlie, 27, and treasured father of their son Jaxon Airlie, 2.

The fundraising page has been started by Courtney's friend Leah Winterburn.

"The purpose of this page is to ease any financial burden on Courtney and Jaxon at this very hard time.

"And so Courtney doesn't have to rush because there's a lot that has to be sorted obviously.

"So it [Givealittle] was just to help take a bit of pressure off her.

"Any contributions will be greatly appreciated."

Courtney and Justin had been together for 10 years and married four years ago on Valentines Day at Tatum Park, Manakau.

Leah said Courtney was a loving wife to Justin and a fantastic full time mother to Jaxon.

"An all round bloody great person."

Courtney had a lot of people supporting her and was coping as well as could be expected given the tragic circumstances.

"I think it will hit a little further down the track."

She said the family had plans to travel and Courtney was going to study "but it all changed drastically overnight for her and Jaxon".

Courtney was an outgoing person who was always helping others "which is why I think everyone around Ōtaki has come together to help her out".

"And everyone knew Justin, who worked at Countdown Ōtaki for a long time."

She said Justin was a quiet and polite man.

"A really nice guy."

Jaxon was a very friendly and happy boy who enjoyed the outdoors, had lots of friends and "loved his dad a lot".

Justin's funeral was held yesterday at the Rangiatea Church, Ōtaki.

www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-for-courtney-and-jaxon-during-their-tragic