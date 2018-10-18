Whanganui Police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to Operation Nguru — the investigation into the homicide of Kevin Ratana.

Ratana was shot and killed in Castlecliff, Whanganui on 21 August.

Police are seeking to establish the movements of a white Hyundai Coupe thought to have been used in the homicide.

It is understood a drone was seen in the area at the time of the shooting and police would like anyone with footage to come forward.

Inspector Mark Harrison speakingh to media last month.

Kevin Ratana, aka Kastro Ratana, the man shot dead in Whanganui in August.

It is understood a drone was seen in the area at the time of the shooting and police would like anyone with footage to come forward.

Information can be provided to local police or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Eagle was brought in to Whanganui in the days following Kevin Ratana's fatal shooting.

