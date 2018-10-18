The man accused of the murder of baby Karlos Stephens can now be named.

Shane Claude Roberts, 59, appeared before Justice Graham Lang in the High Court at Rotorua today.

Roberts appeared via audio-visual link and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Baby twin Karlos Stephens was just 10 months old when he died in Rotorua Hospital in November 2014 from severe head injuries.

Advertisement

Karlos and his twin brother were living with extended family at the time of his death on November 30, 2014.

Shane Claude Roberts, 59, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua via AVL link this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police re-opened an investigation into the baby's unexplained death in September. Roberts was charged with murder just weeks later.

He first appeared in court on September 28 and was granted interim name suppression which lapsed today.

When Roberts appeared today family members in the public gallery called out "love you dad" and Roberts responded.

He was remanded into custody after entering the plea and a tentative trial date was set for November, 2019.

Roberts called out "be strong" to family in the public gallery as the court was adjourned.

On Roberts' charge sheet his occupation is listed as "solo dad".