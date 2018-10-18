It is set to be a picturesque day in Aotearoa as fine weather is predicted across both islands with some centres hitting into the low 20s.

It comes ahead of a bumper long weekend making for ideal barbecue and boating conditions.

The weather today was looking pretty good, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

"There will be some cloud in Northland and on the West Coast of the South Island.



"Otherwise it is a fine Friday leading into the weekend."

Advertisement

Christchurch was predicted to hit a balmy 25C, Auckland reaching 20C and Hamilton on 21C.

"Tomorrow is mainly fine, some cloud and light showers about the west of the country, we have a ridge of high pressure hanging over us for the next few days and that is bringing settled weather."

🌡️🌡️🌡️ Warming up for the weekend!



Temps are forecast to be well above average through much of next week! Mid to upper 20s expected in the eastern South Island 🌴 pic.twitter.com/RT9cXY0O4j — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 18, 2018



Sunday would be another fine day, it would be cloudy in the west for both the North Island and the South Island.

"There is also some cloud and showers for Auckland and Northland."

In the South Island, there would be some rain and cloud in the far south around Southland.

James' advice for the weekend was to ensure you wore sunscreen.

Your weather

Whangārei: Long fine spells, chance light shower this afternoon. Northeasterlies.

High 19C Low 10C

Auckland: Fine. Northeasterlies. High 20C Low 10C

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. High 18C Low 8C

Whanganui: Fine, evening cloudy periods. Northwesterlies developing afternoon.

High 21C Low 10C

Napier: Fine, chance early frost. Light winds, then northwesterlies in the evening. High 19C Low 8C

Wellington: Fine, evening cloud in the north. Strong northerlies developing morning. High 16C Low 12C

Christchurch: Fine. Light winds. High 25C Low 7C

Dunedin: Fine. Light winds. High 21C Low 10C