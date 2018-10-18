Hold on to your top hats, Tauranga, Slash is coming.

The guitarist of Guns N' Roses fame, who has just released his fourth solo album, will perform at Baypark Arena on January 25 with his own group Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

It was one of just two scheduled New Zealand shows on their Living The Dream album tour, with the other stop at Auckland's Spark Arena on January 26.

Slash, who was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, has visited New Zealand with the group twice before - 2010 and 2015 - but this will be the first time performing in Tauranga.

"Slash, of course, killed it" was the New Zealand Herald's review in 2017 when he performed at Western Springs in Auckland with Axl Rose and Duff McKagan on the Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime tour.

He has released three albums with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, made up of singer Myles Kennedy, bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Slash, centre, with his band Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. Photo/supplied

Slash said he always planned on getting back together with The Conspirators and "continuing on with what we started".

As much as enjoy the writing and recording process, when I'm creating music it's always with the intent that it should be played in front of an audience... That's what I love the most," Slash said.

Promoters TEG Dainty promised "nonstop, electrifying riffs and guitar solos that exhilarate even those seated way back in the nosebleed section."

Tickets and tour dates

- Tickets to see Slash ft Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in New Zealand in 2019 will go on sale at 9am next Friday, October 26.

- Tauranga - January 25 - Baypark Arena - tickets through Ticketek

- Auckland - January 26 - Spark Arena - tickets through Ticketmaster.