Motorists are being urged to prepare and take care ahead of the three-day Labour weekend after six people lost their lives on New Zealand roads last year.

Across the country 126 people were injured in crashes over Labour weekend last year. Three of those killed and eight seriously injured were in the Auckland region.

With traffic congestion forecast to peak on Friday and Saturday motorists were being urged to plan their journeys, be patient and expect delays.

The New Zealand Transport Agency had released an online Labour Weekend holiday planner, which listed the major choke points across the country and peak traffic times.

Advertisement

Major choke points near Auckland included State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford, and further south around Takanini. Further out, the SH25 Kopu Bridge on route to the Coromandel Peninsula typically saw major traffic flows, so too SH1 about Taupiri, north of Hamilton.

NZ Transport Agency safety and environment director Harry Wilson said as it was the first long weekend of the season they wanted to encourage everyone to be alert while driving.

Across 2017 fatigue was a major factor in 32 fatal crashes, and 100 crashes that resulted in serious injuries. However, as fatigue was difficult to recognise, it was likely contributing to even more crashes.



Driver fatigue meant more than just falling asleep at the wheel, Wilson said.

"This is at the extreme end of the fatigue scale, for most of us it might just be tiredness or weariness after a hard week at work. You can be fatigued enough for it to impair your driving long before you 'nod off' at the wheel.



"When you're tired your reactions are much slower and your ability to concentrate is reduced. Driver fatigue often combines with other factors, such as alcohol and speed, to cause road crashes. Fatigue needs to be taken very seriously."

Wilson said if people were planning long journeys they should included regular breaks at least every two hours, and share the driving where possible.

This year 295 people have died on New Zealand roads in crashes, compared to 297 at the same point last year.

In the past 12 months 376 people lost their lives, slightly up from the 369 in the previous 12 months, but over 100 more than in 2014 when 270 people died in crashes.

Road policing national manager Steve Greally said people should "share the road like it's your family driving around you".

"Drivers can keep themselves and others safe by paying attention to their driving and surroundings, driving to the conditions, never driving impaired, and always wearing their seatbelt.



"We know the four main behaviours that contribute to death and serious injury on our roads are people driving distracted, drivers impaired by fatigue, drugs, or alcohol, drivers speeding, and people not wearing their seatbelt.



"It's based on science, it's based on fact.



"It's based on the horrific crashes our officers attend. Crashes they wish they never had to see, with deaths they wish had never happened.



"Everyone who uses our roads has a responsibility to ensure that safety is their first priority."

Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager Scott Webb said police would be highly visible around Auckland, Northland and Waikato hot spots, focusing on speed, drug and alcohol testing, cell phone use and seatbelt checks.

This year 47 people had lost their lives on Auckland roads, with a further 427 people suffering life-changing injuries from crashes.

"This equates to a person dying every week and 10 people being seriously

injured in Auckland alone," Webb said

"The impact for those who suffer significant injuries are often life-altering. It can also have long-lasting effects for the individual's support network, including close friends and family."

Webb said motorists should plan ahead for their journeys, and check their vehicles were safe before leaving.

"Be prepared for a slow journey. Congestion is inevitable and impatient driver behaviour, or people getting distracted, will only increase the likelihood of being involved in a crash."