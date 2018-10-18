A coffin on the side of highway is set to provide motorists travelling north through Whangārei for the long weekend with a stark safety reminder.

Tikipunga man Bill Edmonds will be erecting a coffin he made from banana boxes next to State Highway 1 at the intersection of Puna Rere Drive from 4pm today and again tomorrow to encourage motorists to drive safely.

"Basically to say there's enough trauma in families now without having their relations killed."

Edmonds knows what it feels like, his father-in-law was killed in a crash near Waipu many years ago.

That's only part of the reason he's doing it. Edmonds is a passionate man who likes to make a difference and he wants to spread the message to slow down and not be impatient on the road.

Bill Edmonds with the coffin he will erect next to State Highway 1 to encourage motorists to slow down. Photo / John Stone

The coffin is brightly painted and covered with messages encouraging people to slow down.

Accompanying the coffin will be a collection of signs with slogans including "think of family" and "slow down next corner may kill".

Edmonds said he made the coffin at the end of last year and took it out next to State Highway 1 at the entrance to Whangārei near Blue Goose for the pre-Christmas traffic.

This year he has put it on the side of State Highway 1 near Snake Hill near Springs Flat and in the spot he will be on Friday, on long weekends and other weekends when he's had time.

"I want it to save lives."

He said he often has it at a location for up to four hours and has had some toots from motorists as they drive past.

"If it saves some this weekend, if there are no road deaths this weekend, hopefully it helped."