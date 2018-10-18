A Ngaruawahia man alleged to have held a knife up to the throat of a toddler before getting involved in a tussle with his father has appeared in court.

Police earlier said the family were allegedly woken to a sound of Samuel Pearson entering their home through a rear door about 12.15am today.

The father then confronted the alleged burglar and the two become involved in a tussle.

The pair both suffered minor injuries and were treated at Waikato Hospital.

The 25-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court this afternoon facing charges of assault with a weapon with intent to escape, assault using a knife as a weapon and aggravated burglary.

His lawyer, Mike McIvor, made no application for bail.

Pearson was remanded in custody without plea by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle until November 1.

Pearson was supported in court by family and friends who became emotional at the sight of him in the dock.