A police slip-up has forced the abandonment of a murder trial in Palmerston North today.

Halcombe man David Owen Lyttle, 53, was on trial for allegedly murdering his friend of 20 years, Brett Hall, seven years after his disappearance, despite a body never being recovered.

Justice Simon France declared the mistrial today in the High Court at Palmerston North, after discovering police failed to submit material to the defence, Stuff reported. Further details are suppressed.

The Crown alleged Lyttle shot, suffocated and dismembered Hall with a stanley knife, after ill-feeling grew between the pair. Lyttle was building Hall's dream home on his isolated Pitangi property, 45 minutes' drive north of Whanganui, but progress was slow and Lyttle suspected he was being ripped off.

Advertisement

Brett Hall, believed murdered seven years ago.

The trial began almost two weeks ago and was expected to run for 10 weeks.

See also