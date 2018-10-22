A targeted police operation has been unfolding in Waitematā over the past two weeks as police crack down on break-ins and thefts that have traditionally spiked in the area at this time of year.

Police data shows break-ins and theft are one of the biggest concerns in the area with more than 2000 theft and related offences occurring in the area in October and November last year.

In the year prior the number was 22, 118.

Operation Sync is focused on bringing those numbers down.

Advertisement

Senior Constable Bryan Ward is one of the officers patrolling the area keeping a wary eye on the cars with goods strewn across the seats in plain sight.

"It's about prevention first," Ward said.

People often did not think about its value until its gone, Ward said, and the expense could quickly add up.

He points to a car chocka with kids scooters, bags, and helmets which would cost hundreds to replace.

"People don't do the maths."

It takes seconds to put things away or take valuables out of the car, Ward said.

People often left a USB chord in front seat, which was a bit of a giveaway as to what kind of phone might be in the car, he said.

The way phones and computers are going nowadays, people tend to store their best memories of overseas vacations on their devices, he said.

"People need to start treating them that little bit better.

"I've seen everything, people driving off with the wallet on the roof or a coffee cup, a phone."

Senior Constable Bryan Ward patrolling the North Shore with a focus on reducing car crime. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Break-ins were another concern with more 919 unlawful entry cases last year in Waitematā and more than 1000 the year prior.

Ward said an unoccupied house could be easy to spot if the blinds will still closed at midday during sweltering temperatures or if the mail was left uncollected.

Setting on a timer to bring on lights, music or talk-back radio was an easy way to make a house seem occupied, he said.

"Probably the biggest thing is being known to your neighbours."

Belonging to a neighbourhood support group or having an informal equivalent goes a long way, Ward said.

Senior Constable Bryan Ward on patrol in the North Shore. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Acting Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Kevin McNaughton said there had historically been a small spike during the October and November period in burglaries and car crime.

"We'd love to able to tell you why that was because then we'd be able to stop it."

But if people look at some of the seasonal changes, from a Waitematā perspective, all the best beaches in Auckland are here, he said.

"As it gets hotter people are leaving windows open.

"A fair amount of the crime we are seeing at this time of the year relates to unlocked houses, unlocked cars."

It opens the door to opportunistic offending rather than something that was premeditated, he said.

"We just want people to be careful. For the community to play their part."

Operation Sync will continue through November.