Police commandeered a surflifesaving IRB to make a dramatic arrest at sea of a man in a stolen "kayak" off Omanu beach this afternoon.

A witness, a builder on a building site overlooking the beach, said it started when a man came running down Surf Rd.

The man stole a kayak from outside the Omanu Surf Lifesaving Club and took off into the breakers.

The witness said the man paddled through the waves but flipped about 50 or 60 metres offshore, just out the back of the breakers.

Advertisement

A police dog and handler at Surf Rd. Photo/Andrew Warner

As he tried to right himself, surf lifesavers prepped two IRBs and police began arriving - five cars filling the cul-de-sac.



Police officers and lifeguards took the IRBs out to the man, who was hauled out of the water and "detained".

One IRB brought the man back, the other the kayak.

The witness said the man was handcuffed on the beach and walked to the cars.

Dozens of beachgoers watched the drama unfold over about 20 minutes, he said.

Earlier, police said the Armed Offenders Squad had been called to Mount Maunganui to assist in a search.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were trying to find a "person of interest".

"The AOS are attending as a precaution. Cordons are in place and Police are asking people to avoid the area."

Police officers were first spotted in Macdonald St shortly after noon, with workers in the area reporting seeing a dog handler as well as marked cars.

One said they were "hooning" up and down the street and it sounded like they were "chasing" someone.

Earlier the police said they were responding to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle.