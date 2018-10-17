A man charged with the murder of a King Cobras gang member handed himself in to police this morning on advice from his pastor and family.

The man appeared in court this morning accused of shooting dead Luke Riddell in Canterbury.

Riddell, also known as Luke Sears, a 28-year-old member of the King Cobras, was found dead on the side of Grange Rd in Selwyn's Charing Cross area at 3.30pm on Saturday.

During a massive police manhunt, a Gilberthorpes Rd house in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei was raided by armed police.

This morning, a 24-year-old Canterbury man, whose occupation was listed as a process worker, appeared at Christchurch District Court from custody.

He voluntarily handed himself in to police after taking advice from his pastor and family, the court heard.

The man is charged with murdering Luke Sears at Rolleston on Saturday, on October 13. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a shotgun.

The courtroom was closed to the public today by Judge Brian Callaghan for "security reasons".

The man appeared in court via audio visual link with legal representation by defence counsel James Rapley who asked for interim name suppression.

Judge Callaghan granted interim name suppression and remanded the man in custody without plea to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on November 2.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell this morning thanked the public for their help during the police probe.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident and are pleased to be able to bring this matter before the courts," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the high-calibre work of the skilled investigation team involved in this case."

Parnell added: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Riddell's family and friends. His family has requested privacy at this difficult time."

A scene examination at Telegraph Rd at Charing Cross will continue today, police say.

A 35-year-old digger operator arrested in relation to Riddell's death appeared at Christchurch District Court yesterday on charges of unlawful possession of a sawn-off shotgun and shotgun cartridges in Darfield on Saturday and unlawful possession of a shotgun.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody for a further court appearance next Thursday.