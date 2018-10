A large truck and trailer and a ute have collided in the Eastern Bay of Plenty near Ōpōtiki and a section of State Highway 2 is closed.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 9am to Waiotahi Beach Rd near Pohutakawa Dr.

A St John spokeswoman said they were treating six patients at the scene.

Police and fire are also on the scene and a rescue helicopter has been requested.

Advertisement

Detours are in place according to the New Zealand Transport Agency twitter page. +