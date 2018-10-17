Closures of several parts of Auckland's rail network may cause some mayhem this weekend as hundreds of league fans are expected to migrate to Mt Smart Stadium for the Tonga vs Australia match on Saturday night.

Auckland Transport's Mark Ireland said several train lines would be out of action this weekend while maintenance work got under way.

"This is not uncommon but it may have some impact on people getting to the game."

He said the Southern line was blocked from Middlemore to Pukekohe to allow for the motorway widening.

"They are also doing some sleeper replacement and some track work while they are closed."

The Western line was closed for level crossing upgrades and signalling work, Ireland said.

Buses would be replacing trains at the affected stations but AT was advising people to plan their travel in advance and allow for extra time.

People could still travel on the Northern Express (NX1) bus services from 4.45pm that were included in the match ticket.

The bus terminated at Lower Albert St and from there people could make their way to Britomart and catch a train to Penrose Train Station.

Southern Line - closed between Otahuhu and Pukekohe.

Western Line - closed between Swanson and Britomart.

Eastern Line - closed between Otahuhu and Manukau.

Onehunga Line - trains will operate as normal.