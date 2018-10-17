Auckland Airport is being evacuated following a sprinkler activation which has temporarily halted international passenger processing.

The evacuation was set off around 9.15am and passport processing for passengers had stopped while the evacuation was under way, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

The reason for the sprinkler activation was not yet clear.

It was the second evacuation at the airport in just two days.

Yesterday, a false alarm prompted an evacuation on the top floor of the international departure area at the airport.

Sprinklers were activated around 9.20am and everyone in the public area was evacuated.

The evacuation did not affect any flights, the spokeswoman said.

People were allowed back into the top floor about 20 minutes after the sprinkler activation.

Fire crews were also on site on the airport tarmac yesterday for a full-scale emergency exercise as required by the Civil Aviation Authority every three years.