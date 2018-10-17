Traffic is snarling up on Auckland's northbound Southwestern Motorway after a crash has blocked two lanes.

Drivers heading into the city should expect delays with the right and middle lane blocked just before Lambie Dr off ramp.

Traffic is heavy back to the Southern Link through Roscommon.

Movement is also slow on the southbound Southwestern Motorway between Maioro St and Queenstown Rd.





Advertisement

FINAL UPDATE 8:50AM

This crash scene now cleared with traffic flow improving through the area. Expect some delays on link from SH1 (southbound) to SH20 (northbound). ^TP

https://t.co/B3pjJupaIT — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 17, 2018



For drivers heading into the city on the Northern Motorway, traffic was heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

On the Southern Motorway, citybound traffic was congested between Drury and Takanini

and in patches between East Tamaki and Newmarket.

For drivers travelling on the Northwestern Motorway into the city, traffic was slow-moving between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd and then between Te Atatu Rd and St Lukes.



For the remaining routes heading out of the city traffic was free flowing.