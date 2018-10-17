Members of the public are being warned not to buy knock-off Mongrel Mob clothing that is currently sold on an overseas website.

Chinese online retail service AliExpress is selling iron-on embroidered patches as well as ready-made knock-off Mob T-shirts for as little as NZ$16.

The words "Mighty Mongrel Mob Aotearoa" have been printed on the new shirts along with the gang's emblem.

The counterfeit 45cm Mob patches and the new T-shirts have been purchased by buyers from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands to date.

Advertisement

But members of the Mob and gang academics are urging members of the public not to buy the knock-off product, warning trouble could brew on New Zealand streets if people are seen sporting the rip-off product.

Life member Harry Tam has said there could be serious consequences for those who are caught wearing the knock-off products.

"Obviously this has never happened before but I'm sure if people do it, they'll no doubt find out in due course what the consequences are," he told media outlets.

"When it comes down to it, the people purchasing these are putting themselves in jeopardy.

"There's certainly no mana behind the [counterfeit] patches."

"All I can say to them is don't wear it. If you own one send it back to them to ask for your money back. It's probably not a good idea to be seen with it, with something that doesn't belong to them."

Just in time for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/5uY5HB5B2x — Chelsea (@heyxie) October 17, 2018

Police have also warned members of the public of the potential dangers of wearing the knock-off patches, saying they risk angering the gang as well as associating themselves with that kind of activity.

"Police constantly monitor the gang situation in New Zealand, and while it is not illegal to wear, buy or sell gang insignia, police would remind those who choose to wear it of their obligations under the relevant legislation and bylaws," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The Mongrel Mob has recently opened up a chapter in Canada with more than 20 affiliated members.

The Mob's Canada Facebook page has more than 2000 people following it, with the Mob making regular posts of their outings.

Photos show members wearing clothes with Mob patches with Mob banners and stickers in shot.

It is believed the group is operating out of Montreal, often posting images of group catch-ups and news from back home in New Zealand.

The Mongrel Mob was founded in Hawke's Bay in the 1960s and has long had chapters not only in New Zealand, but also Australia.