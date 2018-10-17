The Armed Offenders Squad were called as a precaution to police actioning an arrest warrant to a man in Hamilton last night.

A resident who watched the action said the incident unfolded near his house on Rodney St in Lawton between 8pm and 10.30pm.

"It started off quietly then they had dogs. There was yelling and screaming and carry on and then it went quiet again.

"Then they started going over the loudspeaker, "this is the armed police, we have your house surrounded, please come out quietly".

The resident had heard a couple of "bangs" before armed police packed up and left.

Although it was dark the resident said he saw police take a number of people into a police car.

He estimated 12 police vehicles were on site during the incident.

Police said they had been working to execute an arrest warrant for a 47-year-old man.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

"He was arrested and is expected to be charged today for a number of offences."