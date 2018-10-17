It will be a cloudy start for many before leading into a fine afternoon for most with temperatures in centres like Queenstown and Tauranga expected to reach into the low 20s.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said it was an overcast start for the upper North Island, particularly in western areas.

"There might be one or two showers about the west coast."

A westerly wind would turn southeast and things would clear in the afternoon with Tauranga expected to hit a high of 22C.

It was a cloudy start for the lower North Island as well, about the western areas.

"It's a fine start for everyone else for the likes of Wellington and the Wairarapa, we could see some cloud developing around the middle of the day, some showers as well.

"Things should rapidly improve during the afternoon hours and by the afternoon or the evening, everywhere should be seeing some nice, fine and clear sunshine."

The Himawari weather satellite shows our next front (to our SW) that will bring cloud & some showers to the South Island tonight & tomorrow AM.



Note we end with satellite interpreted radar which shows lack of moisture. Thus, not a lot rain expected with this front.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/0wGYfnMLoU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 17, 2018

The top of the South Island would see isolated showers that could hit anywhere, although Nelson might avoid it, Hines said.

"There will be isolated showers pushing north through the first half of the day. They could clip just about anywhere.

"Then in the afternoon things are clearing up nicely from about lunchtime onward, it should be a beautiful afternoon, southerly winds are dying away, just a couple of showers persisting around the Marlborough ranges.

"But all the centres should see some nice sun."

For the lower South Island, it would be scattered rain that would clear Southland as early as 8am and clear as far north as Christchurch by the afternoon, Hines said.

"Fine weather for much of the South Island, temperatures just moderate in that southerly wind."

Friday would be a mostly fine day as well, Hines said.

"Fine day for much of the country. There will be a few isolated showers about the west coast of the South Island and some cloudy periods about the top of the country from Tamaki Makaurau [Auckland] northwards but fine for all the spots in between.

Your weather

Whangārei: Partly cloudy. Southwest breezes. High 18C Low 9C

Auckland: Cloudy periods, chance shower in the west. Becoming fine in the evening. Southwesterlies. High 17C Low 9C

Tauranga: A fine day. Southwest breezes. High 21C Low 8C

Whanganui: Cloud clearing to fine in the afternoon. Fresh southeasterlies developing morning, dying out evening. High 20C Low 4C

Napier: A mainly fine day but often cloudy in the afternoon. Fresh southerlies developing morning. High 21C Low 3C

Wellington: Cloud increasing morning with chance shower, becoming fine in the afternoon. Fresh southerlies in the morning, easing evening. High 16C Low 5C

Christchurch: Brief early morning rain, then becoming fine and southerly dying out. High 15C Low 5C

Dunedin: Rain clearing before dawn and becoming fine. Southwesterlies dying out. High 15C Low 8C