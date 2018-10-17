Police have located a man thought to have been killed in a property fire in Canterbury early yesterday morning.

Firefighters were called to the property in Birdlings Flat around 4am where the blaze was already well under way.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were still in attendance at 8.30am yesterday and the house had been completely razed.

A police spokesperson said the occupant of the property had been located and police were making arrangements to speak with him.

"The scene examination of the Birdlings Flat address is expected to be completed this evening, as investigations into the fire continue," the spokesperson said.