Another man charged with the murder of Whanganui man, Kevin Ratana, appeared in the Whanganui District Court today.

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody and was set to reappear again on November 7, a police spokesperson said.

Police have charged two senior Black Power members with the murder of Mongrel Mob member Ratana, who was shot outside his home on August 21.

Two more shots were fired inside the house where adults and children were hiding.

A 38-year-old man appeared in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday charged with murder and was remanded to reappear on November 7.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old from Naenae appeared briefly in the Lower Hutt District Court also charged with the murder.

A woman in the public gallery called out "I love you" to the man, who blew her a kiss before being led back down to the cells.

He was also remanded without plea to appear in the High Court at Whanganui in November. Both have interim name suppression.