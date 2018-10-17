An electoral law expert says there is "certainly something" for the police to look into after listening to Jami-Lee Ross' leaked tapes.

This afternoon, Ross released a six-minute tape of a conversation between him and National Leader Simon Bridges.

Ross alleged in a press conference yesterday that Bridges was a "corrupt politician" and the tape would help prove it.

The conversation reveals Bridges acknowledging that a $100,000 donation had been made by two Chinese businessmen.

Bridges says he would have to invite the men to his house for dinner, to say thanks.

Electoral law expert Graeme Edgeler says the tapes show Bridges knew a donation had been made to the National Party from a particular person in the amount of $100,000.

But it does not reveal, as Ross has claimed, that Bridges gave instructions to have the sum split up into smaller amounts.

"At this stage, it's still only an implication."

Edgeler says what is still not known is what the party has done with the donation.

"So there will be records as to who exactly [the donation] was from and what information was given to the party secretary.

"But these are all questions we still don't know the answer for."

Edgeler says there is "certainly something there for the police to be looking into - there is quite a bit there," he says, in reference to the tape.

Earlier today, Ross took the recording to the police for them to investigate.

He met with three inspectors for more than two hours.

He told reporters it was up to the police as to whether or not they would launch an investigation.

The tape also reveals Bridges calling National MP Maureen Pugh "f***ing useless".

In a tweet, Bridges said: "I have just met with Maureen Pugh and unreservedly apologised for my comment. It was inappropriate. I value the work she does as the National List MP based in West Coast-Tasman & as our Associate Spokesperson for Children. She has gracefully accepted."