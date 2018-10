A woman has been transported to Lakes District Hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Queenstown.

A St John spokesman said a female patient in her 20s was transported to hospital with "serious injuries" following the collision.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the car involved required a tow from the scene.

Emergency services were first called to the incident near the intersection of Brecon St and Man St in Queenstown around 3.05pm.