Emergency services are attending a gas leak incident in Eltham, Taranaki, this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are on scene and are investigating the incident.

A FENZ spokeswoman told the Herald they received a call at 3.10pm and located the source of the leak to the intersection of West St and Preston St.

She said crews would remain on scene for some time and was unaware if homes in the area had been evacuated.